Ravens HC John Harbaugh, CB Marcus Peters exchange words in final seconds of Week 4 loss to Bills

The Baltimore Ravens fell to 2-2 on the 2022 season as they lost to the Buffalo Bills by the final score of 23-20. Baltimore looked to be in control of the game early and it seemed as if they could have run away with the contest, but throughout the second half, they became vulnerable and Buffalo was able to mount a 17-point comeback.

Harbaugh made a controversial decision late in the game to go for it on fourth down at the Bills’ two-yard line in a tie game as opposed to take the points. The try failed, and Buffalo marched down the field to win the game on a field goal. In the closing seconds of the game, Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters were seen exchanging words, and the two had to be separated.

Marcus Peters and HC John Harbaugh exchanged some words on the sideline before Buffalo's game-winning FG. CBS showed a small part of it.pic.twitter.com/FgDLvvPSk3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire