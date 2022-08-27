Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes that QB Tyler Huntley can start in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens have a massive amount of talent in their quarterback room. Lamar Jackson is among the best in the NFL, while Tyler Huntley is one of the better backups in the league with Anthony Brown having talent as well.

Baltimore got a glimpse of Huntley’s play in the last few games of the 2021 due to Jackson being out with a bone bruise in his ankle. The former Utah star gave the team a chance to win in each game, and has shown vast improvements throughout the 2022 preseason. Head coach John Harbaugh was asked if he thinks Tyler Huntley could be a starting quarterback in the league, with his answer being yes.

"I definitely believe that." Coach Harbaugh on if Tyler Huntley could be a starting QB in the league pic.twitter.com/kAxKrt12cH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 25, 2022

“I definitely believe that. There’s no question in my mind about that. I’m glad we have him. We’re very blessed to have him as one of our players, and one of our quarterbacks and our backup quarterback.”

If Jackson is forced to miss any time for any reason, the team can feel confident knowing they have a player like Huntley behind him. The third-year player also has plenty of experience under his belt now, which should help him in the event he has to step in. However, Huntley does have the talent to start at the NFL level, and could be an option for multiple quarterback-needy teams.

