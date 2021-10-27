Ravens work out handful of players on Tuesday, including former first-round pick

With how many injuries that the Baltimore Ravens have sustained throughout the course of the 2021 season so far, the team has had to shuffle their roster around quite a bit. Multiple positions have been heavily impacted, however it’s arguable to say that the offensive line has been the position hit the hardest.

On Tuesday, Baltimore worked out a handful of players, primarily on special teams. However, there was one offensive lineman in the mix, in recently released offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, who is a former first-round selection.

Per personnel notice, Ravens worked out former Seattle Seahawks OT Cedric Ogbuehi, long snappers Beau Brinkley and Rex Sunahara, punters Dom Maggio and Brandon Wright and kicker Matthew McCrane. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 26, 2021

Ogbuehi was selected with the 21st overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals back in the 2015 NFL draft. He has experience playing at both left tackle and right tackle, so he is a versatile option. Baltimore lost left tackle Ronnie Stanley for the remainder of the season after undergoing another ankle surgery, and right tackle Patrick Mekari will miss time with a high-ankle sprain.

It remains to be seen whether Ogbuehi will be signed by the team. However, considering how thin the Ravens are on the offensive line, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them add another lineman, whether it’s Ogbuehi or someone different.