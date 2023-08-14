Ravens had 3 free agent safeties in for a workout

The Ravens worked out three safeties on Monday ahead of two joint practice sessions with the Washington Commanders this week.

According to Aaron Wilson, Corrion Ballard, Duron Harmon and DeAndre Houston-Carson had tryouts in Baltimore just 48-hours after a 20-19 preseason win over the Eagles.

Duron Harmon

Harmon has played 10 seasons for 4 teams, including the Patriots and Raiders. He had 298 solo tackles, 103 assists, 3 fumble recoveries and 23 interceptions.

Harmon has been apart of three championship teams.

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Houston-Carson played seven seasons for the Bears. He had 92 solo tackles, 47 assists, four fumble recoveries, and 3 interceptions.

In 2023, Houston Carson appeared in all 17 games, logging 45 tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass defended and one pass defended.

Corrion Ballard

Ballard was a standout player at Blinn College and the University of Utah.

A native of Houston, Ballard was the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference in 2016.

Ballard transferred to Utah and spent two seasons with the Utes, logging 115 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 27 games played.

Ballard just finished the 2023 season with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL.

