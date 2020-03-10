Ravens guard Marshal Yanda retiring

The Ravens now have a major hole in the offense that propelled them to such success last season.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Ravens guard Marshal Yanda has decided to retire.

The 35-year-old Yanda had been debating whether to continue for the final year of his contract, but chose to walk away after 13 years.

He went to eight Pro Bowls, and was an example of the draft-and-develop-and-retain strategy the Ravens have benefited from in the past. The former third-round pick was a cornerstone for their run game, starting 166 of 177 games.

