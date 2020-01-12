Ravens guard Marshal Yanda accuses Titans’ Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face

Marshal Yanda is a 13-year NFL veteran, but the Ravens guard claimed something happened to him on Saturday night that's never happened in his career before.

During the Titans upset victory over Baltimore, Yanda claimed that Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons spit multiple times in his face.

"I got No. 98 for the Titans, in my 13 years, I had that guy spit in my face," Yanda said to the media postgame. "I just want to put him on notice in the media. I've never done this in my career, but I just wanted to let you know there's a right way and a wrong way to play football, and that guy did not do it the right way today."

You can watch the full video below.

Here's Marshal Yanda on Jeffrey Simmons, who he said spat in his face. pic.twitter.com/7AGeXkDBLz — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) January 12, 2020

"So the refs and everybody in the NFL need to put him on notice," Yanda reiterated. "Like I said, I've never been spit in my face, and I literally got spit right in my face by 98."

Yanda also told reporters that Simmons was saying some disruptive things to the 35-year-old during the divisional round matchup.

"He was saying some stuff today that is just ridiculous conduct by the NFL," Yanda said. "So I just want to put him on notice. That was ridiculous conduct that I got."

The Titans were able to pull off an incredible upset on Saturday in Baltimore, but this incident certainly is nothing to be proud of.

