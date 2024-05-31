Ravens’ Greg Lewis says the football hasn’t found WR Rashod Bateman in key situations

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping for a massive fourth-year from wide receiver Rashod Bateman. The 27th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft hasn’t lived up to his lofty expectations coming out of college, but an increased role could help change that this year.

When asked about Bateman, Baltimore wide receivers coach Greg Lewis shared that he didn’t think the ball was finding Bateman in situations instead of a common notion that he has untapped potential. He said that the former Minnesota star has shown what he’s capable of doing, whether it be in practice or in games.

“I wouldn’t say it’s untapped potential. The ball just hasn’t found [Rashod Bateman] in situations. He comes out here every day and shows what he’s capable of doing, whether it’s [in] practice [or games]. When he gets his opportunities in the game, he does that. It’s just about [getting] more and more opportunities, and then more and more production will come from him. I think he’s doing a great job with what we’re giving him and what we’re giving everybody to try and take advantage of the best of his ability.”

Barring any other additions, Bateman will enter the 2024 season as the team’s unquestioned No. 2 wide receiver. He will need to execute at a consistent level and show his true potential, especially coming off of a contract extension.

