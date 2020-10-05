Ravens ‘in good shape’ health wise after quarter-mark of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens’ inactive list Sunday against the Washington Football Team was their most concerning of the season. But through a quarter of the 2020 season, the Ravens are as healthy as can reasonably be expected.

Sunday, they didn’t have left tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive linemen Derek Wolfe and Justin Madubuike in the lineup due to injuries. And after a relatively healthy game in Washington, there aren’t any injury concerns after Week 4.

“Stanley, you kind of know his situation, so we’re very hopeful for him,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly press conference. “Madubuike looks like he’s getting close, so there’s a good chance he could be ready this week. Wolfe, he has a little elbow situation. He should be fine. That’s really all that I think. I think we’re in good shape going forward unless something jumps up — and that, I tell ya, has happened. So you never know.”

Fans saw tight end Nick Boyle limp off the field after a play on Sunday, but Harbaugh added he doesn’t expect that to be an issue, either.

“I haven’t heard anything about Nick, haven’t heard any reports,” Harbaugh said. “Haven’t seen him yet today, personally, but he doesn’t seem to be an issue.”

After a loaded injury report Friday, which had eight players listed as questionable, the Ravens have two weeks to go before their bye week where they’ll look to remain similarly healthy. Against the Bengals and Eagles the next two weeks, health and wins — no matter what fashion — are the biggest factors.

Then, after the bye week, they’ll face the Steelers, Colts, Patriots, Titans and Steelers in five straight weeks. It’s imperative the Ravens stay healthy for that playoff push in November. After Week 4, they’re on a good trajectory.