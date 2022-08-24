Ravens get good news as two players return to practice on Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens saw the injury bug bite them quite a bit during the 2021 season. It ended up being one of the key factors in an 8-9 finish for the team as they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Baltimore has seen a few of their players miss time throughout 2022 training camp with injuries, but got news on that front during Tuesday’s practice. Both wide receiver Tylan Wallace and center Tyler Linderbaum were back on the field, signaling their first return to action in Owings Mills since their injuries.

Ravens rookie C Tyler Linderbaum was back at practice, as expected. He missed a couple of weeks with a Lisfranc (foot) injury. WR Tylan Wallace (knee sprain), who got hurt in the preseason opener, was also back. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ai3ZRPMaWU — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 23, 2022

Linderbaum got rolled up on during a training camp practice, injuring his foot. He hasn’t played in any preseason action up to this point, and could get some key reps against the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Wallace got injured early in the team’s Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans, but now will look to impress over the remaining duration of the offseason.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire