Ravens GM Eric DeCosta tells story that shows how Baltimore is a family

Throughout the history of the Baltimore Ravens, there have been countless stories about how the team has established one of the best cultures in all of the NFL. Former players always rave about how first-class it is, even after they retire or move on to another team. There’s a part of them that will always be a Raven.

When speaking to the media on Wednesday at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta had a lot to say about the draft process as well as updates on some of his players. When talking about running back J.K. Dobbins and his recovery, he told a story about how his family would give the running back cookies and how his wife, Lacie, would even bring him care packages.

“Yes. Yes, I’ve seen him. I’ve seen him. The interesting thing – a little side note – J.K. [Dobbins] and I, we’re neighbors. We live probably a quarter of a mile apart from each other. So, he would come over, and we would give him cookies. We’d bring him … My wife is kind of like a mother to the players, so she would bring care packages. So, I would see J.K. a lot, and I would also see him at the facility doing his rehab. He’s bouncing back and forth between L.A. [Los Angeles] and Baltimore. Again, I’m very confident that he’s going to come back and really flourish this year.”

You know what’s so great here? When #Ravens GM Eric DeCosta was asked abt RB JK Dobbins and his recovery from surgery, the first thing he said was: my wife makes him cookies and care packages and so we’ve seen him a lot. Football really is family sometimes, right, @DeCostaLacie? https://t.co/itEZPTJBBr — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 4, 2022

Lacie DeCosta is very engaging with Ravens fans on Twitter and makes everyone feel like they are a family. Her acts of kindness towards Dobbins are one of the many examples that shed light on how the entire Baltimore organization is extremely close, and shows that every player, coach, executive, fan, and more are valued.