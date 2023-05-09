Ravens GM Eric DeCosta shares thoughts on future of ILB Patrick Queen in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most prolific inside linebacker duos in the NFL with Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen. Both are great players in their own right, but played extremely well together after Smith came over to Baltimore in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

After giving Smith a five-year, $100 million extension while also drafting linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third-round of the 2023 NFL draft, there were questions about Queen’s future with the team. However, on “The Lounge” podcast, general manager Eric DeCosta said that he wants Queen to stay in Baltimore.

"PQ's a difference-maker for us. When we had Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith last year over the last half of the season, we had a chance to see how dominant our defense could be." https://t.co/Zdm2uyv31d — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 9, 2023

