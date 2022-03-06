Ravens GM Eric DeCosta shares what new DC Mike Macdonald will bring to Baltimore
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Baltimore RavensLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Mike MacdonaldAmerican football coach
- Don MartindaleAmerican football player and coach
The Baltimore Ravens parted ways with now-former defensive coordinator Don Martindale after four years. To replace him, the team brought in former University of Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who had spent multiple years with the Baltimore organization before departing for the college ranks.
On Wednesday, DeCosta spoke to the media at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He was asked about what MacDonald will bring to the organization, and DeCosta shared multiple reasons why his previous experience with the franchise will contribute to the success that the team is hoping he’ll have.
“That’s a good question. We’re fortunate with [defensive coordinator] Mike Macdonald that he has a history with us. He kind of grew up in the NFL with us, and so he understands the culture. I think the scheme is going to be very similar to what we’ve been doing. We may have some changes along the way, [and] those changes may manifest themselves in terms of how we call the defense or how guys line up and different things. But we’ve been good on defense for a long time. I think we understand, as an organization, what it takes to be good on defense [and] the type of players that we’re looking for. Mike’s been with us, and he’ll be a big part of that.”