Ravens GM Eric DeCosta shares thoughts on development of WR Marquise Brown

“First of all, Marquise [Brown] was my first pick, and I think very highly of Marquise. I think he’s a talent. I love his personality and his competitiveness and his passion. I think he had over 90 catches (91) this year and just over 1,000 yards (1,008). But I like his energy that he brings, and quite honestly, for his skill set, for what he brings to the table, the fifth-year option, in my mind, if you look at receivers and what they’re making now, it looks like a bargain. He’s just a nice piece, and honestly, if we didn’t bring him back, we’d be trying to find another receiver. I really hoped that this year, maybe, I wouldn’t get as many questions about receivers as I’ve been getting over the years (laughter), so he’s a big part of me stopping you guys from asking me so many questions about receivers, although here we are again; I’m still getting questions about receivers. (laughter) So, that’s what I would say on him. He’s a great person, he plays the game the right way. I think he’s got a high-care factor, and I still think, I still believe there’s a lot of upside there, and I think he would say the same thing. He hasn’t played his best football, and I would say that about most of our guys, and that’s why I’m excited – because I think we’re going to get that this year.”