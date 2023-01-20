Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says team will ‘look at’ WR position during 2023 offseason

The Baltimore Ravens head into this offseason with a lot of questions marks. Will they get a long-term deal done with quarterback Lamar Jackson? Will they hire an offensive coordinator from within or look outside the organization? What happens at the wide receiver position?

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke to the media at his end-of-season press conference with head coach John Harbaugh, and was asked about the wide receiver position and what they plan on doing to upgrade this offseason. DeCosta said that the team will “look at” wide receiver, saying the team focused more on the offensive line during the 2022 offseason.

GM Eric DeCosta on the WR position: pic.twitter.com/ksGZTl2wPN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 19, 2023

Having a player or two at the receiver position would help any offense, especially the Ravens. Defenses would certainly have to be mindful of the run game and the passing game if the Ravens made significant upgrades to the receiving corps. DeCosta is aware of where his roster needs upgrades, so his main focus now looks to be to bring in some top talent to the wide receiver room.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire