Ravens GM Eric DeCosta expects 2024 rookie class to have big role

The Baltimore Ravens have long relied on their rookie classes to have big roles on their team. While veterans and other players with NFL experience are important, rookies can be just as valuable when it comes to making an impact.

When talking about if he believes the 2024 rookie class will be in line for a big role this upcoming season, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta left no doubt in anybody’s mind with his answer. He said there’s “no question” about it, and mentioned that opportunity is what it’s all about.

“Oh, there’s no question. Opportunity is what it’s all about. And so, we’ll have some opportunities, for sure. There are going to be some spots that can be filled, and I think the burden is on me to find those players who can fill it, and fill it with winning football, and we’ve got the coaches and support staff to put them in position to succeed. But we’ve got to find the players that have the right makeup and the right ability to actually perform and do that.”

Baltimore ended the 2024 draft with nine total draft picks, the same amount as what the team had entering it. While every rookie’s role will look different, the Ravens will need at least some of them to contribute immediately to have a chance at winning a Super Bowl.

