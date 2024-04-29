Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on early run of offensive players drafted: ‘We weren’t surprised’

The Baltimore Ravens selected Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, adding a quality player at a key position of need. Wiggins was widely considered one of the best cornerbacks in the 2024 class, and Baltimore was able to take advantage of a favorable board to add a talented defender.

When Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta was asked about if he was surprised by the early offensive player run in the first round of the draft, he said he wasn’t surprised by the development. He said that he looked at the 2024 draft as an offensive one, and mentioned some of the offensive position groups that highlighted the earlier part of the first round.

“Not really. We kind of looked at it; it was an offensive Draft. There are more offensive players in this Draft. It’s just stacked on the offensive side this year at some positions. We knew the quarterbacks were going to be picked high, and we had a strong inclination that offensive linemen were going to go, too. So, if you take the seven offensive linemen and the six quarterbacks, that’s 13 players right there. We weren’t surprised.”

Wiggins brings plenty of speed to Baltimore’s defense, as he ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. While he could stand to add a bit of weight to his slender frame, he plays with a competitiveness and a chip on his shoulder, traits that the Ravens love.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire