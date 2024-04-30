Ravens GM Eric DeCosta discusses Adisa Isaac’s unique skill set

The Baltimore Ravens had nine picks in the 2024 NFL draft and came away with quite a haul. They addressed key positions of need, added the best player on their board, and brought in rookies who could contribute immediately.

Baltimore spent its third-round pick on Penn State edge rusher Adisa Isaac. When Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta was asked about Isaac’s skill set, he discussed his hands, quickness, and more.

“Most of these guys need some development when they get to this level, as pass rushers. But what I like about [Adisa Isaac] is [that] he’s got great length, which is a critical factor. He’s got heavy hands, he’s got some different moves, he’s got speed and quickness, and I think he’s tenacious. And so, I think [that] all of those things … When you think about our best pass rushers, I think [that] those are a lot of the traits that those guys have, so we’re very excited. I’ve watched a lot of offensive linemen this year in the Big Ten. Obviously, we have a need at that position, and so I watched a lot of these guys, and Adisa is a guy that kind of wreaked havoc in the Big Ten this year.”

Isaac slots into an edge rusher room that houses Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, and others. While it’s unclear what the rookie’s role will be in Year 1, the team is excited about what he has to offer.

