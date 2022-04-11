Ravens GM Eric DeCosta discusses contingency plans for OT Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens saw All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley go down in the middle of 2020 with a season-ending ankle injury. The hope was that he would be able to return at full strength for 2021, but after playing in the season-opener was shut down and opted for another surgery to help his recovery.

During Baltimore’s 2022 pre-draft press conference, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was asked about contingency plans the team has for Stanley, and how his uncertain status impacts their draft plans. DeCosta showed confidence in the players already on the roster, as well as talked about the potential of taking another tackle in the draft.