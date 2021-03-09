Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on how Dak Prescott's big deal impacts Lamar Jackson

How Dak Prescott's big deal impacts Lamar Jackson originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With Lamar Jackson entering the final season of his rookie contract, Dak Prescott's four-year, $160 million extension with the Cowboys provided a glimpse at the kind of price the Ravens will have to pay for their star quarterback.

"It's like when you go to the Bentley dealership or the Range Rover dealership, you know what the cars are gonna cost," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told media on Tuesday. "You're not going to get a discount, they all cost about the same and you go in there and you either go in there with the idea that you're going to buy the car or you're not going to buy the car."

When contrasting the way DeCosta has discussed the team's need to get a deal done with a "foundational" player like Jackson to the way Jerry Jones and Dallas were initially reluctant to hand Prescott an expensive long-term deal, it's clear who is the Bentley and who is the Range Rover.

"All of these contracts, there's bells and whistles and they're all different in some ways and they're all alike in some ways. There are a lot of ways to look at these contracts," DeCosta said. "They're outstanding players, they're quarterback deals, they're marquee players and you're going to play a lot but you're going to get a lot in return."