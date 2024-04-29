Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on CB Nate Wiggins: ‘He’s a ridiculous athlete’

The Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. He was the player that Baltimore was targeting all along at pick No. 30, and he just so happened to fall to the Ravens in perfect fashion.

When asked about Wiggins’ athletic profile, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta couldn’t stop gushing about his newest cornerback. He called Wiggins a “ridiculous” athlete, mentioning not only his speed but his toughness and competitiveness, which in a hardcore AFC North division will be key in establishing himself as an NFL player.

“When I think of Nate [Wiggins], I just think that he is a ridiculous athlete – very, very quick-footed, efficient. He’s fast. He’s tough. He’s competitive. In our division, we play a lot of really good receivers, and you have to get off the field on third downs. And, we were blessed last year to have a lot of depth in the secondary, and it really helped us quite a bit. And this is a guy that can come in here and play meaningful football right away for us. We’re excited about that.”

Wiggins ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, showing off his elite speed that pops up on tape and highlights alike. His versatility also gives Baltimore plenty of options on how to use his athleticism, whether it be on the outside or in the slot.

