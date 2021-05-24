Ravens given fourth-best odds to land Falcons WR Julio Jones

Ravens given fourth-best odds to land Julio Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Which team will end up trading for Julio Jones?

It's perhaps the biggest question left unanswered in the 2021 NFL offseason, as the Falcons star receiver has requested a trade from the team that drafted him sixth overall 10 years ago. While his trade market is heating up following a surprise phone call with Shannon Sharpe on live TV Monday, oddsmakers appear to like the Ravens as a potential landing spot for the seven-time Pro-Bowler.

Per PointsBet USA, Baltimore has the fourth-best odds at landing Jones before the start of next season. The only teams they're behind are the 49ers, Colts and Chargers.

NEXT NFL TEAM JULIO JONES WILL PLAY A SNAP FOR | PointsBet

San Francisco 49ers (+450)

Indianapolis Colts (+475)

Los Angeles Chargers (+475)

Baltimore Ravens (+600)

Other presumed contenders for Jones are the Patriots, Titans, Packers and Cardinals, who could all use a dynamic outside receiver to bolster their offense.

Jones certainly had a down-year for the Falcons in 2020, but it was a matter of availability rather than production. In just nine games, he caught 51 passes for 771 yards (15.1 yds/reception) and three touchdowns. A lingering hamstring injury kept him from reaching the level of production NFL fans had grown accustomed to during his likely Hall-of-Fame career.

The Ravens, meanwhile, would benefit greatly from a player like Jones, as their offense lacks an established No. 1 option on the outside. Marquise Brown and recent first-round draft pick Rashod Bateman have talent and upside, but adding Jones would give the Ravens an entirely new avenue to attack defenses on Day 1.

Atlanta is reportedly seeking a first-round pick for Jones, though they aren't expected to get one, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jones may have requested a trade, but the Falcons are incentivized to deal him elsewhere to save much needed salary cap space.

Jones has three years remaining on his contract with a potential out following the 2022 season.