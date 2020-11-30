As Ravens gathered to practice, NFL pulled plug

On Monday morning, the Baltimore Ravens (or at least what is left of them) gathered at the team facility for a walk-through practice. Standing in the indoor practice facility (with proper spacing between them), the players and coaches waited for final word from the league before proceeding.

Then, at roughly 9:25 a.m. ET, final word came. The league pulled the plug.

Per a league source, the NFL postponed practice from Monday morning until Monday afternoon, at the earliest.

The Ravens continue to receive mixed signals from the league regarding whether it makes sense to proceed given the ongoing positive test results. Despite three more positives over the weekend (tight end Mark Andrews, linebacker Matthew Judon, and receiver Willie Snead), the game is still on for Tuesday.

On Sunday night, the Ravens had a voluntary conditioning session in the team’s facility.

So why can’t they practice on Monday? The league presumably wants to see whether more players test positive, and the league presumably wants to decide whether additional positives are tied to last week’s exposure.

Regardless, the clock keeps ticking toward Tuesday night, and despite the league’s position that the game is on, it’s hard not to wonder whether someone is wavering in the conviction to proceed.

