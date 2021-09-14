Ravens gain cap room by restructuring Marlon Humphrey’s deal

With so many injuries at key spots, the Ravens will likely need some cap space in the near future.

They got a little relief from one of their key defenders.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Baltimore converted $2.254 million of cornerback Marlon Humphrey‘s base salary into a signing bonus. That created about $1.8 million in cap space.

Humphrey signed a five-year, $98.75 million contract extension last October. He was scheduled to make $3.224 million in base salary this season.

Though Humphrey may have unknowingly dropped an interception in Monday night’s game — and got burned by Zay Jones on the last play — the cornerback has been a key piece of Baltimore’s defense since the team drafted him with the 16th overall pick in 2017. Humphrey led the league with eight forced fumbles last year, while also recording an interception, 11 passes defensed, and 2.5 sacks.

