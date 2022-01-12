Ravens G Kevin Zeitler says Baltimore has been ‘breath of fresh air’, hasn’t pondered retirement

The Baltimore Ravens made a splash on their offensive line very early in the 2021 offseason, signing guard Kevin Zeitler to a three-year, $22.5 million contract. Over his first year in Baltimore he played phenomenal football as he stabilized the right side of the offensive line and worked well with center Bradley Bozeman.

Zeitler was asked if he has considered retiring from the NFL at all, and he made it clear that the thought of hanging up his cleats hasn’t crossed his mind. He even went as far as to say that being a part of the Ravens organization has been a “breath of fresh air”.

“Retirement has never crossed my mind yet. I have been very blessed. I’ve been healthy throughout my 10-year career. I think I’ve only missed nine games, and I’ve never had a serious injury – knock on wood there. I love it here. It’s been a breath of fresh air coming in here competing, being in every game, with the way things are done here [and] the expectations that are here. I think it kind of revitalized me. I might be in Year Ten, but I was flying around. I felt like this year, [I was] feeling good. I really didn’t miss a practice all year. I feel good, and I’m excited to be back and hopefully be even better.”

The veteran offensive lineman has made more than one stop during his NFL career, but it seems like he is thoroughly enjoying his time in Baltimore. He had a Pro Bowl caliber season in 2021 and has shown no signs of slowing down, fitting in both on and off the field for the Ravens.