Ravens G Kevin Zeitler named as one of best free agent signings of 2021 by Pro Football Focus

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any “big-time splashes” during 2021 free agency, but some of their signings certainly paid off in a big way. One of those was guard Kevin Zeitler, who had a phenomenal year for Baltimore as he helped solidify the right side of the offensive line.

When looking at the best and worst free agent signings of the 2021 offseason, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus named Zeitler among the best. Monson looked at some of Zeitler’s statistics over the course of the year, which show that he was a dominant force on the interior for the Ravens.

“Zeitler had been one of the better guards in the league for the Bengals and Cleveland Browns before a stint in New York caused him hit free agency after the worst season of his career. The Ravens relied on the experience of facing him for years within the AFC North and signed him to a three-year contract, where he bounced back immediately to something akin to his career baseline. Zeitler finished the season with a 76.4 PFF grade — more than 10 grading points higher than his last year in New York. He allowed one sack and 17 pressures all season and was a significant upgrade on a line that was trending in the wrong direction.”

Zeitler signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with Baltimore in March, and was a tremendous bargain for what they were able to get from him on the field. He and center Bradley Bozeman made a great one-two punch as they both were arguably deserving of Pro Bowl nods. Zeitler has two years remaining on his contract, and should continue his high level of play into the 2022 season.