Ravens’ full 2023 schedule officially released

The Baltimore Ravens’ opponents for their 2023 season have been set for months, but many have been awaiting the release of their full schedule. One game on Baltimore’s slate got released early, as they’ll be traveling abroad to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

At 8pm on Thursday night, the Ravens’ full schedule was released, with plenty of intrigue surrounding the timing of each matchup. Baltimore will have four prime-time games, and will play three of their first five games on the road against their division

