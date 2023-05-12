Ravens’ full 2023 schedule officially released

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read

The Baltimore Ravens’ opponents for their 2023 season have been set for months, but many have been awaiting the release of their full schedule. One game on Baltimore’s slate got released early, as they’ll be traveling abroad to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

At 8pm on Thursday night, the Ravens’ full schedule was released, with plenty of intrigue surrounding the timing of each matchup. Baltimore will have four prime-time games, and will play three of their first five games on the road against their division

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (EST)

1

Sept. 10

vs.

Houston Texans

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 17

@

Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 24

vs.

Indianapolis Colts

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

4

Oct. 1

@

Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 8

@

Pittsburgh Steelers

8:20 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 15

@

Tennessee Titans

9:30 a.m

Tickets

7

Oct. 22

vs.

Detroit Lions

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 29

@

Arizona Cardinals

4:25 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 5

@

Seattle Seahawks

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

10

Nov. 12

vs.

Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 16

vs.

Cincinnati Bengals

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

12

Nov. 26

@

Los Angeles Chargers

8:20 p.m.

Tickets

13

BYE WEEK

14

Dec.  10

vs.

Los Angeles Rams

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

15

Dec. 17

@

Jacksonville Jaguars

8:20 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 25

@

San Francisco 49ers

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

17

Dec. 31

vs.

Miami Dolphins

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

18

Jan. 8

vs.

Pittsburgh Steelers

TBD

Tickets

 

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire