Ravens free agents for Cardinals fans to know in AFC Championship Game

The Arizona Cardinals are not in the playoffs. They are preparing for the offseason, the draft and free agency. However, there could be future Cardinals players in the AFC Championship Games between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

These players below are Ravens players scheduled to become free agents in March who fill needs the Cardinals have and could be potential targets.

DT Justin Madubuike

Madubuike will get paid from someone this offseason. He is coming off a 13-sack season. He is one of the best at a position of huge need for the Cardinals.

G John Simpson

Simpson is the Ravens’ starting left guard and started all 17 games this season. The Cardinals need a starting left guard.

WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay is Kyler Murray’s cousin.

He is an elite returner and had over 400 receiving yards in 2022.

