Ravens free-agent WR Willie Snead visiting with the Raiders

The Baltimore Ravens have been interested in adding a wide receiver this offseason. Despite the team’s pursuit of wide receivers, they may be losing one of their own top options from last year. Willie Snead is visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Ravens initially acquired Snead, signing him off the New Orleans Saints’ roster as a restricted free agent. During his three years in Baltimore, Snead played in 45 regular-season games, notching 126 passes for 1,422 yards and nine touchdowns.

Snead visiting with the Raiders is not surprising after he expressed growing unhappiness in the Ravens’ offense this offseason. Snead appeared to be commenting on the number of targets he received in Baltimore, which had gone from 62 in 2018 to just 31 and 33 over the last two seasons. That topic has been a familiar theme for fellow free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant and even starter Marquise Brown.

With the likelihood of Snead leaving this offseason, the Ravens have been looking for a better fit as well. Baltimore has pursued wide receivers like T.Y. Hilton, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Sammy Watkins, and Kenny Golladay; failing to land any of them. That has drawn the ire of fans, who have been perhaps more frenzied for a top wide receiver than ever before.

However, that also brings hope the Ravens will focus on the position early in the 2021 NFL draft. Baltimore could also look to fill the need via trade as well, something the more aggressive general manager Eric DeCosta hasn’t been afraid to do the last two seasons; snagging players like Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell, and Yannick Ngakoue.