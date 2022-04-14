Ravens free agent WR Sammy Watkins to visit Packers

The Baltimore Ravens signed wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year, $6 million deal during the 2021 offseason. While he started off the year strong, he missed time with an injury and never quite regained his footing, ceding snaps to other players at his position.

There hasn’t been much to report on Watkins’ market during the 2022 offseason, but on Thursday it was reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network that Watkins is visiting the Green Bay Backers. Garafolo mentions that there is no deal yet, but says to stay tuned.

The #Packers are hosting WR Sammy Watkins on a visit today, sources say. No deal as of now but stay tuned. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 14, 2022

Watkins finished the 2021 season with 27 receptions for 394 yards and one touchdown while playing in 13 games. He provided good veteran leadership off of the field, and had a few massive moments in Baltimore, including being on the receiving end of a key 4th-and-19 conversion that set up kicker Justin Tuckers’ NFL record 66-yard field goal.