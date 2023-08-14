Ravens free agent target Jadeveon Clowney visits with Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens have been known to be in the pass rusher market in hopes of adding a player that can bolster the team’s chances of getting to the quarterback. There are still multiple names out there that could make an impact, one being former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney.

The veteran took a visit with Baltimore and the Ravens reportedly offered him a deal, but on Sunday he reportedly visited with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Clowney would aid Baltimore’s ability to generate pressure as well as stop the run with his edge setting ability, but for now there appears to be a market developing for his services.

Free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is meeting today with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He met last week with the Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2023

