Ravens free agent target Bobby Wagner decides to sign elsewhere after Baltimore visit

The Baltimore Ravens have been making many different efforts to improve their roster over the course of the 2022 offseason. They’ve signed safety Marcus Williams, offensive lineman Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Michael Pierce to long-term deals, and have also re-signed fullback Patrick Ricard.

The team wasn’t done trying to get better though, as they had been linked to All-Pro free agent inside linebacker Bobby Wagner in recent weeks. Wagner reportedly came in for a visit, and it was assumed that his final two choices came down to Baltimore and the Los Angeles Rams. On Thursday, news broke that instead of choosing the Ravens, Wagner decided to return home to Los Angeles on a five-year, $50 million deal.

Former Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. Wagner is staying in the NFC West. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2022

The rich get richer! Lose future HOF @VonMiller and gain future HOF @Bwagz. The @Ravens made a last min push but the Reigning champs @RamsNFL were too good to pass up. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2022

Wagner would have fit in nicely on Baltimore’s defense, but instead the team will now have to pivot to other free agents on the market. Some of those names include cornerback Stephon Gilmore, safety Tyrann Mathieu and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.