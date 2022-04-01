Ravens free agent target Bobby Wagner decides to sign elsewhere after Baltimore visit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Baltimore Ravens
    Baltimore Ravens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bobby Wagner
    Bobby Wagner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Baltimore Ravens have been making many different efforts to improve their roster over the course of the 2022 offseason. They’ve signed safety Marcus Williams, offensive lineman Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Michael Pierce to long-term deals, and have also re-signed fullback Patrick Ricard.

The team wasn’t done trying to get better though, as they had been linked to All-Pro free agent inside linebacker Bobby Wagner in recent weeks. Wagner reportedly came in for a visit, and it was assumed that his final two choices came down to Baltimore and the Los Angeles Rams. On Thursday, news broke that instead of choosing the Ravens, Wagner decided to return home to Los Angeles on a five-year, $50 million deal.

Wagner would have fit in nicely on Baltimore’s defense, but instead the team will now have to pivot to other free agents on the market. Some of those names include cornerback Stephon Gilmore, safety Tyrann Mathieu and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

Recommended Stories