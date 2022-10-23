Ravens make four roster moves ahead of Week 7 matchup vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cleveland Browns in a Week 7 matchup that will mark the team’s second divisional matchup of the 2022 season. They’ll look to bounce back from a disappointing loss in Week 6, where they blew a 20-10 lead and lost to the New York Giants by the score of 24-20.

Leading up to the game, Baltimore officially made four roster moves as they activated players and placed one on injured reserve. They officially activated Gus Edwards from the Reserve/PUP list, moved running back J.K. Dobbins to injured reserve, signed cornerback Daryl Worley from the practice squad and elevated outside linebacker Devon Kennard from the practice squad.

We have activated RB Gus Edwards to the 53-man roster and placed RB J.K. Dobbins on Injured Reserve.https://t.co/sVKJUS4kzo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2022

We have activated LB Devon Kennard from the practice squad for Sunday's game. We have also signed CB Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2022

