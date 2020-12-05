Ravens found four unique strains of COVID-19 in facility, but only one led to outbreak

The Baltimore Ravens have caused numerous schedule changes as a result of the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. At least 18 players were put on the COVID-19/reserve list, forcing the NFL to move the Ravens’ Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to Wednesday.

Ravens president Dick Cass issued a statement Saturday thanking the NFL, Steelers and Dallas Cowboys for being accommodating, and revealed the severity of the Ravens’ outbreak.

After analyzing the outbreak, the NFL determined the Ravens had four unique strains of COVID-19 present in their facility. Only one of those strains was responsible for spreading the virus to players and staff members, according to Cass.

Statement from Ravens team president Dick Cass: pic.twitter.com/UmZFDUpUWX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2020

Cass also admitted “not everyone at the Ravens following the protocol thoroughly.”

After playing their Week 12 game Wednesday, the Ravens will play their Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

The team had to play without some key players in Week 12, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins. The Ravens activated Ingram off the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday. Jackson isn’t eligible to be removed from that list until Sunday.

Ravens vow to do better moving forward

While the Ravens cannot undo what’s already happened, the team vowed to do better in the future. Cass stressed the severity of COVID-19, stating “99 percent compliance is not a passing grade when dealing with this virus.” In other words, it only takes one mistake to cause an outbreak.

He urged fans to learn from the team and take the virus seriously. Cass ended the message by saying, “Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Let’s beat this virus together.”

