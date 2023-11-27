Ravens force 4 turnovers, hold off Chargers, 20-10, to retain top spot in AFC

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Ravens’ defense did it again.

Just 11 miles separate SoFi Stadium from Hollywood, and Baltimore’s game against the Chargers on Sunday night was a thriller. It was also a familiar script, with the defense playing a starring role.

Baltimore forced four turnovers, including one early in the fourth quarter, and held on for a 20-10 victory that was closer and more nerve-wracking than the final score indicated.

Midway through the final period and with the Ravens clinging to a three-point lead, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney strip-sacked quarterback Chargers Justin Herbert deep in Baltimore territory and recovered the fumble to stamp out one comeback attempt. Then blitzing cornerback Arthur Maulet hurried Herbert into a fourth-down incompletion with 2:23 remaining.

Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers followed by dousing the flames for good, breaking free for a 37-yard scamper with 1:44 remaining to put the game out of reach.

At 9-3 on the season, the Ravens will enter their bye week as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and with a 1 1/2 game lead over the Browns in the AFC North after Cleveland lost to the Broncos earlier in the day.

The Ravens held Herbert to just 217 yards passing and one touchdown while allowing only 86 yards rushing to Los Angeles.

The Chargers came into the game having scored at least one touchdown in the first half in 48 straight games, the longest streak in NFL history — and one that came to an end against Baltimore. After giving up just a field goal through the first two quarters, the Ravens’ 67 first-half points allowed are the fewest in the NFL, and the fewest allowed by Baltimore in its first 12 games of a season since 2000.

Still, for the first 30 minutes, it was the Ravens’ offense that seemingly couldn’t get out of its own way and looked more like it was in Week 1 instead of Week 12, operating disjointedly despite facing a pass defense that ranks as one of the worst in the NFL.

Baltimore outgained the Chargers, 160-107, in the first half, and dominated time of possession, 17:40 to 12:20. But quarterback Lamar Jackson was 12-for-18 for just 115 yards and had five carries for 25 yards.

He was also sacked twice and managed just one touchdown pass, to Flowers in the second quarter from 3 yards out.

The Ravens were held scoreless in the opening quarter for just the second time this season.

But their defense was even tougher on Herbert, who was held to 79 passing yards in the first half, 12 rushing yards and was sacked once.

Still, this one came down to the wire.

With the Ravens leading by 10 in the fourth quarter, Herbert hit tight end Gerald Everett for a 3-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to a field goal. Baltimore responded by chewing up more than five minutes of clock on its next possession, but Justin Tucker missed a 44-yard field goal wide left, keeping the Chargers within reach.

But unlike in their other three losses, the Ravens didn’t blow this one.

