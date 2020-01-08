Ravens focused on stopping 'the player kids create on Madden' in Derrick Henry

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Derrick Henry plays a lot of roles as running back of the Titans.

He's the NFL's leading rusher with 1,540 yards on the ground, a career-best. He's been the best version of himself this season, with six of his 10 career 100-yard performances on the ground coming in 2019 alone. He's also the one that's keeping Ravens defenders and coaches occupied with how they'll bring down the 6-foot-3, 247-pound behemoth of a ball-carrier.

Henry's body type at running back is so freakish, Ravens defense coordinator Don Martindale had to resort to virtual reality on Wednesday to describe him.

"He's like one of those guys that the kids create on Madden," Martindale said. "You shouldn't be that big and be able to run like he runs."

Henry, who ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2016, has been a puzzle that defensive coordinators haven't been able to solve this season. At least, he's someone teams don't have the physicality to bring down.

Henry started the year off slow, at least relatively, with just 416 yards and four touchdowns through the Titans' first six games. He'd averaged just 3.68 yards-per-attempt and 69.3 yards-per-game. And when the Titans, then 2-4, made the switch to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, Henry's numbers exploded.

In the last nine games of the season, he rushed for 1,124 yards, at a 5.92 yards-per-attempt clip, and had 12 touchdowns. He rushed for 114.1 yards-per-game down the stretch.

Against the Patriots in the Wild Card round, he ran for 182 yards on 34 carries and was essentially the lone source of offense for the Titans, which registered just 272 total yards in a 20-13 win.

"He's a cutback runner," Earl Thomas said. "He's very patient. He'll find creases. And guys didn't seem like they were too interested in tackling him."

The Ravens, in preparation for Henry and the Titans running game, know they'll have to ramp up the physicality to bring Henry, the NFL's best rusher when he runs downhill.

"I'm gonna get an extra lift in this week and see how that works for me," Marlon Humphrey said, seemingly joking. " It's really going to take all 11 (to tackle Henry)."

But no - Humphrey is actually going to get an extra lift in ahead of Saturday's game.

And while the Ravens have to prepare for the biggest challenge, literally, they'll face at running back all year, they've still got to be wary of his speed.

As Henry wears down a defense throughout the course of a game, he's got enough breakaway speed to where any rush can be six points. If he gets a full head of steam, he's a load to bring down.

Pretty good nugget on NFL Live about Ravens-Titans: Lamar Jackson leads the NFL in rushing yards before contact, Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards after contact. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 8, 2020

"They're gonna try him on the edge, they're going to try and run him straight downhill," Martindale said. "He's a big man that carries the football. All those of you that played football, he's the guy that had to wear the red stripe on his helmet because he didn't make weight."

The pressure, then, is on the Ravens' front seven to hit, continually so, Henry before he can get his momentum rolling. Once he gathers his speed, he's nearly impossible to stop for a short gain.

"He's a big running back, (and) he definitely can run," linebacker Josh Bynes said. "He's faster than people think. He's definitely somebody we've got to tackle, get a lot of bodies on him."

Baltimore's defense, of course, thinks it's up to the challenge of stopping the league's leading rusher. Then again, so has every defense that's played Henry thus far.

"So, our mindset is a little different," Thomas said. "I think we're going to try to tackle him and try to swarm, and we're going to see how it plays out."

