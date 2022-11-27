Ravens make flurry of roster moves ahead of Week 12 matchup vs. Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens currently stand at 7-3 on the 2022 season and will be looking to extend their current winning streak to five games against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. They have built up plenty of momentum over the past month, and will try to be more well-rounded on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Ahead of the contest, Baltimore made a flurry of roster moves that saw players added to the roster, called up from the practice squad and placed on injured reserve. The team called up wide receiver DeSean Jackson and linebacker Julian Stanford from the practice squad, placed cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis on injured reserve and signed defensive back Daryl Worley from the practice squad to the active roster.

WR DeSean Jackson and LB Julian Stanford have been elevated from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis has been placed on Injured Reserve. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 26, 2022

DB Daryl Worley has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire