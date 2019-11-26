Ravens Flatten Rams on MNF

The Ravens went into the L.A. Coliseum and flat-out embarrassed the Rams on national television Monday night. Lamar Jackson kept making history and is the hands-down MVP through Week 12. He threw just 20 passes in this one, but five of them went for touchdowns, and Jackson added 95 rushing yards. With the effort, Jackson became the first player in league history with four-plus passing touchdowns and 50-plus rushing yards in back-to-back games. It's scary to think Jackson is doing all of this with maybe the weakest receiver group in the NFL. A Week 13 home date against the 49ers has the makings of a potential Super Bowl matchup.

It's been all downhill for Jared Goff this season since his nightmarish 78 yards performance against the 49ers in Week 6. Over his last six games, Goff has four touchdown passes to five interceptions and six fumbles. He has one 300-yard game in that span against the winless Bengals. Even the previously comfy confines of the L.A. Coliseum aren't enough to get Goff up off the mat in fantasy anymore. He's devolved into a bottom-barrel QB2 who the Rams are actively trying to hide as they transition to a defensive-minded, run-the-ball team. That obviously didn't work Monday night with Lamar Jackson doing whatever he wanted to the L.A. defense. The Rams go to Arizona in Week 13. The Cardinals should be favored in that one.

The Rams’ Super Bowl window has been slammed shut. Goff is playing the worst football of his career. And his extension GM Les Snead signed him to in September hasn’t even kicked in yet. Goff is currently slated to be the highest-paid player in the NFL next season. This roster is a complete mess. The Rams have no quarterback, no long-term offensive line pieces, an overpaid running back, no edge presence on defense, and a cornerback who could easily hold out in 2020 after the team traded a pair of first-round picks to Jacksonville for Jalen Ramsey. Los Angeles is missing pieces at all of the most important positions in today’s NFL. And they have no draft picks or salary-cap space to fix it. Good luck getting butts in the seats in 2020.

Conner Looking Likely to Sit Again

Speaking Monday, James Conner (shoulder) said "it'll be a little longer" before he's ready to play. For now, it sounds like Conner isn't going to be ready for the Week 13 date with the Browns. Pittsburgh used all four running backs in Week 12 against the Bengals, but it was Benny Snell who got the bulk of the work. Snell was in on 48.6% of the snaps and handled 22 touches, turning them into 103 scoreless yards. Meanwhile, Jaylen Samuels was the major loser, getting just five touches on 29.2% of the downs. Snell would be the back to own against Cleveland and figures to be a popular waiver-wire target this week.

Bengals Going Back to Dalton

The Ryan Finley experiment is over in Cincinnati. The rookie started the last three games but was horrendous enough that even the tanking Bengals didn’t feel right moving forward with him. Coach Zac Taylor confirmed Andy Dalton will be back under center the rest of the way. Dalton wasn’t good the first eight weeks, but he wasn’t terrible. His reinsertion definitely helps Tyler Boyd’s fantasy outlook and could even get Auden Tate back in the mix as a WR4.

Colts to Again be Without Mack

Marlon Mack (hand) has already been ruled out for Week 13 against the Titans. Jonathan Williams was in on 67% of the snaps last week against the Texans and put up 121 yards and one touchdown on 29 touches in a true workhorse role. He slid right into Mack’s spot on offense. Jordan Wilkins can be dropped wherever he was added, and Nyheim Hines offers little outside of deeper PPR leagues. This is another spot to ride Williams as a volume-based RB2.

Seahawks to Split Carries?

Coach Pete Carroll admitted Rashaad Penny earned himself a spot in the rotation with his 14-129-1 performance against the Eagles in Week 12. Chris Carson’s fumbling issue reared its ugly head again Sunday, as he muffed the ball on two consecutive plays in the third quarter. Penny got all of the work late in the fourth quarter. Carson handled a season-low eight carries. Carson’s rest-of-season outlook is a bit scary, but Carroll has stood by him through the ball-security woes to date. Carson needs to be dropped to back-end RB2 status while Penny should be elevated to RB3/FLEX mode ahead of Monday night versus Minnesota.

Quarterback & Running Back Quick Slants

Matthew Stafford (back) remained DNP at Monday’s practice, and Jeff Driskel (hamstring) was limited. Driskel should be able to go Thursday against the Bears. The Lions tried to sign Josh Johnson, but they were blocked by the XFL. … Devonta Freeman (foot) returned to a limited practice Monday, putting him on track to play Thursday night against the Saints. Brian Hill has been a mega bust in his absence. … Chase Edmonds (hamstring) returned to practice Monday and is expected to be back in the lineup Week 13 against the Rams. It complicates this backfield in a major way, with Edmonds, Kenyan Drake, and David Johnson all heading into uncertain workloads. … LeSean McCoy is not in the league’s concussion protocol coming out of the bye after being checked for a concussion late in Week 11 against the Chargers. … The Broncos have yet to make a decision on Drew Lock’s (thumb) status for the remainder of 2019. … Jordan Howard (shoulder) remains day to day. As is Carson Wentz (hand), but he’s expected to play against the Dolphins. … The Jaguars will stick with Nick Foles at quarterback.

Wide Receiver & Tight End Quick Slants

Bears WR Taylor Gabriel and TE Ben Braunecker are in the league’s concussion protocol ahead of Thursday’s game against the Lions. … Chargers waived WR Dontrelle Inman off injured reserve. … T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) was limited in Monday’s practice. … Eagles waived WR Jordan Matthews, suggesting Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) are nearing a return. … Parris Campbell (hand) has a “chance” to play this week. … Austin Hooper (knee) and Julio Jones (shoulder) did not practice Monday. Jones should be fine for Thanksgiving night against the Saints, but Hooper is more uncertain. … Hunter Renfrow suffered a broken rib and punctured lung in the Raiders’ Week 12 blowout loss to the Jets. … A.J. Green (ankle) remains day to day. … The Browns won’t commit to David Njoku (wrist) playing Week 13 against the Steelers. … Coach Andy Reid expects Tyreek Hill (hamstring) to play this week against the Raiders coming off the bye. … Golden Tate is in the concussion protocol. … Colts placed Eric Ebron (ankle) on injured reserve and signed TEs Ross Travis and Matt Lengel.