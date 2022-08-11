Ravens work out five players on Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens have put together a roster that they feel can be extremely competitive during the 2022 season. They’ve added multiple solid playmakers both through free agency and the draft, but general manager Eric DeCosta is always looking for ways to improve the team at any time.

On Wednesday, Baltimore brought in five players for workouts in linebackers Chris Smith, Brandon Copeland, and Trent Harris, as well as defensive end Ronald Blair and defensive tackle Dondrea Tillman. The Ravens could be looking for reinforcements on their front seven, a unit that has suffered some injuries recently.

