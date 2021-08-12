Ravens first-round rookie Rashod Bateman to have surgery

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed on Wednesday that the team’s first-round rookie, Rashod Bateman, will miss a few weeks with a groin injury.

On Thursday, Harbaugh added to Bateman’s status. The coach said Bateman will have surgery on the injury in the coming days.

Here’s Harbaugh’s announcement:

Previously Harbaugh already confirmed that Bateman would be back in September. The coach clearly stated a day earlier that the rookie would miss “weeks not months.”

Injuries at the wide receiver position for the Ravens have continued to add up during training camp. Others having missed time include Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Deon Cain.

Bateman’s injury occurred on Tuesday while running a route during practice. He limped off the field reportedly grabbing the inside of his upper leg.

