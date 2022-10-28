Tom Brady doesn’t look like Tom Brady, but Lamar Jackson looks like Lamar Jackson.

Jackson took over the third quarter, throwing touchdown passes to Kenyan Drake and Isaiah Likely to give the Ravens their first lead, 17-10.

The Ravens outgained the Bucs 157 to 36 in the third quarter, with Jackson running 24 yards on two carries and throwing 67 yards in going 6-for-6 with two touchdowns.

The Ravens trailed 10-3 at halftime before Jackson led the Ravens on touchdown drives of 77 and 80 yards. He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Drake and a 10-yarder to Likely.

Brady was only 2-of-5 for 24 yards in the third quarter and is 12-of-22 for 166 yards for the game.

The Bucs had only one first down in their two third quarter possessions, punting on both.

Ravens take first lead on Lamar Jackson’s second touchdown pass originally appeared on Pro Football Talk