Ravens finally sign WR Dez Bryant to practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens brought former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant in for two workouts but he’s finally on the team. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are finally set to sign Bryant to the practice squad.

Baltimore desperately needs help on offense after the first six games of the season. Though they’ve managed to put up a good number of points, everything with the offense has been wildly inconsistent on a drive-by-drive basis. It gets no more frustrating than with the passing attack, which has struggled despite having the reigning NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson under center. Baltimore currently ranks

Beyond tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Marquise Brown, the Ravens haven’t gotten much else from the rest of their pass catchers. While Baltimore could still look to add a weapon via trade before the NFL’s deadline, the hope is Bryant will be enough of a spark in his own right.

The aim of putting Bryant on the practice squad is to allow him some time to knock off any rust from not playing since 2017 and get him acclimated to Jackson. The move won’t eat up a valuable 53-man roster spot and is generally a low-risk signing at this point. If Bryant never comes around, the team can let him go without much trouble. If Bryant flourishes, he can either become a gameday inactive from the practice squad or get moved to the Ravens’ 53-man roster and get on the field in the second half of the season.