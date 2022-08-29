Ravens final 53-man roster predictions before cuts

The Baltimore Ravens have built up plenty of depth over the course of the 2022 offseason. They’ve seen that depth be trimmed from 90 players to 85, and then 85 to 80 over the course of the last few weeks.

Baltimore now enters the final round of roster cuts, having to trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4pm EST. The team will have many tough decision to make, likely having to part with many talented players en route to creating their final team. General manager Eric DeCosta could do plenty of roster shuffling to make sure he’s able to get as much talent on the roster as possible.

Below we look at our final projections for the Ravens’ 53-man roster in 2022.

Quarterback

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks (2):

Lamar Jackson

Tyler Huntley

Baltimore has three talented quarterbacks, but with so many other positions potentially needing an extra roster spot, Anthony Brown finds himself on the outside looking in. The undrafted rookie out of Oregon is a prime practice squad candidate, assuming he clears through waivers

Running back

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Running backs (4):

J.K. Dobbins

Mike Davis

Tyler Badie

Justice Hill

With Gus Edwards landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, Hill has an open path to a roster spot to start the year, assuming the team keeps four running backs. It’s unclear if Dobbins will be ready for Week one, so Davis, Badie and Hill could be relied upon in a big way early on.

Fullback

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Fullbacks (1):

Patrick Ricard

Ricard’s roster spot has never been in doubt. Ben Mason could be a practice squad candidate for insurance at the position after making his way back to Baltimore following his selection as a fifth-round pick of the team in 2021.

Wide Receiver

Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receivers (5):

Rashod Bateman

Devin Duvernay

James Proche II

Tylan Wallace

Demarcus Robinson

The Ravens saw multiple young wide receivers step up over the course of the 2022 preseason such as Shemar Bridges, Makai Polk, Binjimen Victor, Raleigh Webb and others. However, the addition of Robinson pushes each out of a potential roster spot, with the practice squad being an option for them all. Proche could be an option for injured reserve after the roster is set depending on the severity of his injury.

Story continues

Tight End

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Tight Ends (4):

Mark Andrews

Nick Boyle

Isaiah Likely

Charlie Kolar

Baltimore has an extremely deep tight end room, which bodes well for their offense. Kolar is a candidate to head to injured reserve after missing all of training camp and the preseason with an injury. Josh Oliver could be an option if the team decides to keep five tight ends.

Offensive Line

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Offensive Line (10):

Ronnie Stanley

Ben Powers

Tyler Linderbaum

Kevin Zeitler

Morgan Moses

Tyre Phillips

Ben Cleveland

Patrick Mekari

Ja’Wuan James

Daniel Faalele

The Ravens have a plethora of talented offensive lineman, and without any trades the team could keep 10 of them due to how the unit performed last year as well as how many injuries they suffered at the position. The odd man out in this situation is Trystan Colon, who would likely get scooped up quickly on waivers

Defensive Line

Defensive line (6):

Calais Campbell

Michael Pierce

Justin Madubuike

Broderick Washington

Travis Jones

Isaiah Mack

The Ravens could do a handshake deal with veteran Brent Urban to bring him back after cutdown day ends. In Urban’s place the team would keep a promising young defensive tackle in Mack, while potentially moving Jones to injured reserve with the injury he suffered in Week 2 of the preseason.

Outside Linebacker

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Outside Linebackers (4):

Odafe Oweh

Justin Houston

Daelin Hayes

David Ojabo

The Ravens’ outside linebacker depth is one of the weaker points on the team, and they could look to do a handshake deal with veteran Steven Means to bring back on Wednesday. Ojabo can’t go on the non-football injury list due to a delay in signing his contract, so he must be on the final 53-man roster if he’s going to have a chance to play in 2022.

Inside Linebacker

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Inside Linebacker (3):

Patrick Queen

Malik Harrison

Josh Ross

It feels like the Ravens don’t need to keep as many options at inside linebacker due to their ability to play safeties in the box, so keeping three is a realistic option assuming the team brings back veteran Josh Bynes on a handshake deal. Ross impressed during the preseason, and looks to have potentially won a battle against Kristian Welch for the fourth spot at the position.

Cornerback

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Cornerbacks (6):

Marlon Humphrey

Marcus Peters

Kyle Fuller

Brandon Stephens

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Pepe Williams

Baltimore is banking on the returns of a hopefully healthy Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters at the position. Fuller is expected to step in as the No. 3 option, while Stephens figures to play much more cornerback than he did in 2021.

Safety

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Safety (5):

Marcus Williams

Chuck Clark

Kyle Hamilton

Geno Stone

Ar’Darius Washington

The Ravens have completely revamped their safety room with the additions of Williams and Hamilton. They also brought back veteran Tony Jefferson II, but could look to work out a handshake deal with him to keep young talent such as Stone and Washington on the roster.

Specialists

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Specialists (3):

Justin Tucker

Jordan Stout

Nick Moore

The Ravens’ special teams group has never been in doubt for the entirety of the offseason. Tucker is one of the best kickers of all-time (if not the best), Stout is entering his rookie year with big shoes to fill in Sam Koch, and Moore will suit up for his second full-time season as Baltimore’s long snapper.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire