Ravens feeling confident heading into Patriots game

It is not in the institutional character of the Ravens to back down from a challenge, even the biggest one.

So in advance of Sunday’s game against the Patriots, they’re not cowering.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN, the Ravens had their confidence on when they began the talking portion of the week.

“We’ll see how good they are once we play them,” Ravens tight end Nick Boyle said. “I don’t think they’ve seen anyone like our offense or like Lamar [Jackson]. They’re a good team and we’ll need to bring our ‘A’ game.”

This is true, since the Patriots are playing record-setting defense at the moment, leading the league in points allowed, takeaways, and sacks. No team has done that since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Still, the Ravens are the Ravens.

“We’re definitely the type of team that’s prepared to play this team and definitely one that’s going to give them a run for their money,” Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams said.

If nothing else, they’ve now guaranteed they have the Patriots’ full attention heading into Sunday Night Football. Tune in.