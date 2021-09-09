The Ravens’ run of injuries in their offensive backfield reportedly continued at Thursday’s practice and they also had a key member of their defensive backfield go down during the session.

NFL Media reports that running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters each suffered “potentially significant” knee injuries. A follow-up noted that the team fears both players suffered torn ACLs. The Ravens cut practice short after the two players were knocked out.

Edwards’ injury follows J.K. Dobbins‘ torn ACL and Justice Hill‘s torn Achilles on the list of medical problems for Ravens backs. Ty'Son Williams and Trenton Cannon are on the active roster and the chances of Le'Veon Bell playing Monday would go up exponentially if the fear about the severity of his injury is realized.

Peters doesn’t have the same kind of company on the cornerback injury report, but his absence would be a major one against the Raiders on Monday and all the other opponents who won’t have to contend with him trying to thwart their passing games.

Ravens fear Marcus Peters, Gus Edwards tore their ACLs at Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk