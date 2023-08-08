Ravens FB Patrick Ricard working in new role with team’s offense

The Baltimore Ravens activated fullback Patrick Ricard from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, marking his return to the field for the first time during 2023 training camp. There has been debate as to how Ricard will be used in the new offense of offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and whether his role will be as substantial as in years past.

During Monday’s practice, Ricard was working in a new role on the offense as he took reps with the offensive line. The veteran fullback is no stranger to working in new roles, as he came into the NFL as a defensive lineman in 2017 before slowly transitioning to fullback over the first few years of his NFL career.

Harbaugh confirmed that FB Patrick Ricard is getting a look at offensive line, too. Ricard was working with OL for parts of practice today. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 7, 2023

