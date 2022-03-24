Ravens FB Patrick Ricard shares process of how he ended up back in Baltimore

It was announced on Monday that then-free agent fullback Patrick Ricard had re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a three-year contract. It’s been reported that the deal is worth just under $4 million dollars per season, which would make him the second highest-paid fullback in the NFL.

In an interview on the Glenn Clark Radio Show, Ricard describes what happened to make it all work out. The fullback detailed that he ended up calling Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh, who told him to call general manager Eric DeCosta to get his deal done. Ricard got the idea to call Harbaugh from kicker Justin Tucker, who he was with at the time.

"I called Harbs and told him I wanted to stay and asked him to help me out. And he did. He called EDC and he got it done. I was in Napa with @jtuck9 and he told me he called Harbs to get his contract done, and so that's what I did." @PRic508 on Harbaugh's influence — Glenn Clark (@GlennClarkRadio) March 23, 2022

In re-signing Ricard, the organization brings back a very talented player that fits their offense in multiple ways. He clearly wanted to be back with the Ravens, and now he gets his chance to play in purple and black once again, returning to the organization where it all started.