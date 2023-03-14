Ravens FB Patrick Ricard reacts to G Ben Powers’ massive deal with Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens lost a key contributor to their offensive line on Monday when guard Ben Powers agreed to terms with the Denver Broncos on a massive 4-year $52 million deal. The team now has a hole that’s opened up on their offensive line that they’ll need to fill, whether it be internally or externally.

After the deal was announced, Baltimore fullback Patrick Ricard took to Twitter to express his excitement for his now-former teammate. He made it clear that he believes Powers earned his contract, showing his happiness for the former Oklahoma guard.

Benny P!! So happy for you and Jayce @BigBen_72 you’ve earned this contract! https://t.co/FW0bDEN6xH — Pat Ricard 🥞 (@PRic508) March 13, 2023

Powers started all 17 games for Baltimore last season and was a stalwart piece of the team’s front five after being on the roster bubble during the offseason. He was selected in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL draft, and spent four years with the team.

While Baltimore’s offensive line may look drastically different in 2023, Ricard will still play a key role as a lead blocker when the Ravens run the ball, though he’ll be without one of his teammates from his past few years in his effort to help the team pick up gritty yards on the ground.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire