Michael Irvin hotel lobby video released; lawyer explains Arizona refiling
The HoFer and his legal team showed the video they say shows no evidence of the alleged sexual harassment in a Phoenix hotel lobby. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Safety Jessie Bates has found a new home. Bates has agreed to a four-year contract with the Falcons, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth $64 million with $23 million due to him in the first year. Bates was a Bengals second-round pick in 2018 and became an immediate starter for the club. Cincinnati [more]
The Panthers are going to let one of their young players hit the open market. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Carolina will not tender restricted free agent Myles Hartsfield. That will make Hartsfield an unrestricted free agent when the new league year hits on Wednesday. Hartsfield joined the club as an undrafted free [more]
The Chicago Bears are going into NFL free agency with the most salary cap space of any team in the league, and its becoming clear that the teams players are loving what general manager Ryan Poles has done as the legal tampering window opens.
If Aaron Rodgers plays for the Jets, the transition could end up being a lot smoother than it otherwise would have been. In addition to receiver Allen Lazard and receiver Randall Cobb, tight end Marcedes Lewis reportedly is on New York’s radar. All three players have been mentioned by Rodgers as players he’d like to [more]
The Patriots reportedly have interest in bringing Mack Wilson back for the 2023 season, but it sounds like they have competition from at least three other clubs.
Patriots fans are desperate for the team to make a "big splash" in NFL free agency this week. But before you get too worked up about what Bill Belichick does with the team's money, our Tom E. Curran would like a quick word.
Steph Curry explained on "Warriors Postgame Live" why he "loves" to see a motivated Klay Thompson in games.
Joey Meneses hits two home runs and drives in five as Mexico hands the favored Americans their first loss in Group C play.
For the second straight day, the Lions have added a free agent cornerback. This time it’s Emmanuel Moseley, who has agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 26-year-old Moseley signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and has spent his entire career in [more]
The SEC tied its conference record with eight qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament, but the conference didn't earn much seeding respect other than Alabama.
The Jets are ready to let wide receiver Jeff Smith walk in free agency. Smith is not receiving a restricted free agent tender, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Smith signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He played only one game as a rookie, which [more]
Word over the weekend was that the Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins were not close to an agreement about a contract extension, so the team has gone another route to lower his cap number for the 2023 season. Ian Rapoport if NFL Media reports that the team has converted a chunk of Cousins’ compensation into [more]
The Giants’ offense is adding another weapon in the form of tight end Darren Waller. The Raiders are trading Waller to the Giants for a third-round draft pick, according to multiple reports. Trades cannot become official until the start of the league year tomorrow, but both sides have agreed to the deal. The pick the [more]
Could Phillip Dorsett return to New England? The Patriots and Raiders reportedly have expressed interest in the free agent wide receiver.
The Dolphins are set to re-sign another running back. Agent Brett Tessler announced that his client Raheem Mostert has agreed to a new deal with the team. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year pact worth $5.6 million with $2.2 million guaranteed. The Dolphins also re-signed Salvon Ahmed late last week. [more]
On Monday, word emerged that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had decided to play for the Jets. Evidence to support that conclusion came from information that he was working to recruit one or more Packers free agents to join the Jets. But now, nearly 24 hours later, nothing has happened. There’s currently chatter in league circles that [more]
Aaron Rodgers reportedly gave the Jets a wish list of players he would like them to sign, including three of his Green Bay teammates and Odell Beckham Jr.
Darren Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was limited by injuries the last two years.
New York has gone all-in on the four-time MVP quarterback, can they grant his wishes?
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Eagles trade up to land a stud defensive tackle in the top 10. By Mike Mulhern