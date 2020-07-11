Point spreads are available for the entire 2020 NFL season, and the Ravens have the unique distinction of being favored in every game.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Ravens as favored in each game, with the two closest games being 2.5-point spreads at home against the Chiefs on September 28 and at the Eagles on October 18.

“We have the Ravens and Chiefs pretty much dead even on a neutral field,” Caesars Sportsbook director of trading Jeff Davis told ESPN.

The Ravens had the best record in the NFL last year, and their 2020 opponents cumulatively had the worst 2019 record of any team’s opponents. The Ravens also have a favorable travel schedule, needing to travel just 6,310 miles this season, the fewest miles any team has traveled for its away games in four years.

None of this means the Ravens are going 16-0 this season, or even that they’re likely to match their 14 wins from last season. But on a game-by-game basis, no team’s schedule lays out more favorably than Baltimore’s.

Ravens favored in every game this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk