Ravens favored to claim final AFC spot ahead of Dolphins

When Justin Herbert nosed the edge of the football across the goal line to secure the Los Angeles Chargers' overtime victory on Thursday night, he also put a dagger in the Las Vegas Raiders' playoff hopes.

The Raiders entered the night a game behind the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens in the battle for the final wild-card spot in the AFC. While 81 percent of the bettors at DraftKings were backing Las Vegas at +440 to make the playoffs, 59 percent of the total money was backing the Raiders at -625 to miss the postseason.

The odds of Las Vegas making the playoffs lengthened to -10000 by DraftKings by Friday, with the Raiders now a +2200 long shot of rallying for a wild-card spot after falling to 7-7.

The Dolphins (8-5) can put the Raiders on the brink of elimination with a win at home against New England this weekend ahead of playing host to Las Vegas in Week 16.

Miami faces a difficult regular-season finale at Buffalo, while Las Vegas closes with a trip to Denver.

The Ravens (8-5) play host to 1-12 Jacksonville and the 5-8 New York Giants before a road trip to 2-10-1 Cincinnati.

Miami currently owns the third wild-card spot ahead of Baltimore in the AFC due to tiebreakers.

However, with their final three opponents owning a combined 8-30-1 record, the Ravens are being offered at -1250 to make the playoffs by DraftKings compared to the Dolphins being +200.

The Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts (9-4) are -1115 and -1250, respectfully, sitting in the top two wild-card spots while still fighting for their division titles.

The wild-card spots in the NFC currently belong to Seattle (9-4), Tampa Bay (8-5) and Arizona (7-6).

With Seattle a virtual lock even if it should lose its final two games, DraftKings is not offering odds on the Seahawks reaching the postseason. The Buccaneers are -3335 while the Cardinals are -152.

Minnesota and Chicago, both a game behind Arizona at 6-7, are being offered at +305 and +400.

(Field Level Media)